Hotels in Abu Dhabi can now reopen their swimming pools

Hotels in Abu Dhabi are now allowed to open their swimming pools if they comply with a set of health and safety guidelines.

The Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi) has written to properties in the UAE capital with the news that they can reopen pools from today, Thursday July 16.

Each hotel much comply with a set of health and safety guidelines to make sure guests and staff are safe. Among them are the need for regular sanitisation and social distancing measures.

DCT - Abu Dhabi will inspect all pools before they are given the green light to reopen.