Rixos Hotels Egypt accelerates reopening plans thanks to ‘influx of guests’

Hospitality
News
Published: 17 July 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Rixos Hotels Egypt has announced it will accelerate its reopening plans following an ‘influx of guests’ at the first two properties.

Rixos Premium Seagate and Rixos Alamein reopened at the start of July, with Rixos Sharm El Sheikh initially set to reopen on August 1. Now, plans have changed and the beach property will now open on July 23.

Erkan Yildrim, general manager of Rixos Egypt said, “It is imperative for us to secure the entire property safe for leisure, as we aim to serve our guests with a comfortable and safe place away from the havoc of the pandemic.”

“The successful reopening of the first two hotels is a breakthrough for a relaxing yet secured environment for our guests and we are looking forward to welcoming more guest at the reopening of Rixos Sharm El Sheikh,” Yildrim added.

Going into 2020, Sharm El Shiekh was set to have a good year for hospitality. The Egyptian resort hub took a massive hit when the UK – one of the destination’s top source markets – suspended flights, but has been recovering since last year when the ban was finally lifted.

In 2019, Occupancy rose by 10.3 percent to 60.0 percent, while ADR rose by 9.9 percent to EGP1,196.18 ($75.68). Meanwhile RevPAR recorded a growth of 21.2 percent to EGP 717.73 ($45.41), according to STR.

