Inside new restaurant Asil at Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

Published: 18 July 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

New Turkish restaurant Asil has openedat the Rixos Premium Dubai on JBR.

Asil, meaning noble in Turkish, takes influence from Morocco, Turkey and Lebanon to JBR. Decked out in Turkish-style furnishings, fabrics and chandeliers, there’s also a large terrace looking out over JBR beach and Ain Dubai.

There is set to be a range of Arabic dishes including Turkish street food and mezze.

Signature dishes include Köpoğlu – fried cubes of aubergine in a buffalo yoghurt dip with a candied tomato jam. Main courses include an Ottoman lamb shank and the Asil kebab, while a classic Turkish kunafa with pistachio ice cream stars on the dessert menu. There will also be mixed drinks.

Entertainment comes from resident DJ DJ Mustech, who will be playing house-inspired Arabic and Turkish beats, while there will also be free henna for ladies.

Asil is housed in the space that was previously Distric, and joins venues including Lock, Stock & Barrel, STK and Luigia in the hotel.

Watch this space.


