North African hospitality begins to reopen with Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca

Hospitality
News
Published: 18 July 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
After a brief closure period, like many hotels during the pandemic, Four Seasons Hotel Casablanca has reopened its doors.

“While the Four Seasons experience may look different, it will feel the same. Our dedicated people are committed to delivering the same intuitive service and personalised care for which we are known and trusted for the world over,” explained general manager Mehdi Zaanoun.

To tackle any risk of coronavirus, the property has upgraded its hygiene and safety measures to frequently sterilise areas of the hotel and introduce contactless experiences. Using the Four Seasons ‘App and Chat’, guests can communicate with property staff in more than 100 different languages to convey different requests during their stay.

Four Seasons Casablanca first opened in 2015 and was the brand’s second Moroccan property at the time. It features 186 keys, 1150 square metres of event space, including a 580 square metre ballroom. Located in the upscale district of Anfa, the property has been styled a resort, while remaining within 10 minutes from the city’s centre and financial district.

Additional features of the property include a contemporary French brasserie, terrace seating, spa facilities including 10 treatment rooms, an ice fountain, whirlpool, steam rooms and a 24-hour gym.
