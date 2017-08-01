Diversey rolls out new disinfectants to battle COVID-19

Hygiene and cleaning company Diversey has rolled out two new disinfectants in the UAE to help businesses curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Oxivir Plus and Oxivir Exel disinfectants are based on the company’s accelerated hydrogen peroxide patent, making them fast-acting and able to neutralise pathogens in seconds. Solutions are formulated with an active component that is 100% biodegradable and breaks down into oxygen and water. Being a one-step cleaner to help businesses be more productive in their hygiene procedures.

Diversey MEA vice president professional Gökhan Özdöl explained: “We’re proud to start domestic production of Oxivir disinfectants. It’s a project we’ve been working on since earlier this year. Oxivir is developed with Diversey's patented AHP technology, which makes it one of the most effective products in our range to combat viruses such as COVID-19. This key investment strengthens Diversey’s position in the region. It means we will now have the capability to manufacture the products we used to import and also export these products to the Middle East, Africa, and beyond.”

Özdöl added: “This new investment in the UAE is evidence of our commitment to support our partners in the global fight against coronavirus and reflects Diversey’s mission to facilitate life. Our products are playing an essential role in ensuring the highest standards of hygiene to protect public health and will continue to do so as the different stages of the pandemic evolve.”

Since the virus became a pandemic, Diversey has worked with hospitality groups around the region in implementing updated hygiene protocols.