Dubai bars allowed to reopen under new guidelines

Having been closed since March, Dubai’s bars are now allowed to reopen again under strict guidelines issued by the government

As with restaurant, there must be 2m between tables and drinks are not allowed to be served at the bar, with table service only.

No social gatherings or parties are allowed, while used cutlery, glasses, and plates must be cleared up by members of staff, with customers discouraged from returning empty glasses to the bar.

Guests cannot queue outside the venue to get in, and markers should be placed on open areas in bars to make social distancing clear and easy.

As with restaurants, cash payments are discouraged but still allowed, with contactless payments preferred.

As previously announced, only single performer entertainment, such as DJs or lone singers, are allowed, with groups and bands still banned.

The new openings regulations also don’t apply to nightclubs which are to remain closed, and bars are not allowed to operate dancefloors at the moment.

Complimentary sharing bowls such as nuts and crisps are also not allowed, as the government aims to limit physical contact between customers and staff.

All bar staff must wear mask and gloves at all times and maintain social distancing, Bars need to follow the same Dubai Municipality health and safety guidelines as restaurants.