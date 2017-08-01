Shisha now available in Dubai F&B outlets

Shisha serving areas in Dubai F&B outlets can reopen again following an absence in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dubai Municipality revealed the news in a circular, stating that all operators must comply with a number of health and safety guidelines.

As is the case with restaurants serving food, there must be a distance of 2m between each table in the venue, and a maximum of five people are allowed at each table in the smoking area.

Customers are not allowed in the smoking area for more than three hours, with clear social distancing markers in place.

All shisha staff are to be trained in the latest health and safety guidelines at the premise, they must wears masks at all times and adhere to a strict hand washing routine before and after service. Shisha testing by staff before serving to client is not allowed.

Outlets must get the names, telephone numbers, and visit dates of all consumers in case contact tracing becomes necessary.

The standard cleaning and disinfecting routine followed by restaurants, including after each guest has used the facility, or at least once an hour, must be adhered to.

According to the circular, these measures are valid until further notice and regular inspections will be conducted to ensure compliance.