Why people are booking private villas at Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai

Published: 19 July 2020 - 10:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Al Maha Desert Resort has always adopted the vision of responsible tourism. The resort has always been 100% committed to preserving the heritage and uniqueness of its surrounding area – the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve (DDCR). While offering supreme comforts at the resort, we believe in minimizing our impact on the environment and we fully respect the very sensitive and fragile desert landscape.

Private reserve
Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort and Spa, Dubai is a private, guest-only oasis nestled among the lush palm groves, emerald canopies and iconic sand dunes of the Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. The resort offers secluded tranquillity and iconic vistas of the sweeping plains and Hajar Mountain massif. Owing to its mandatory reservations and guest only policies, the resort is a perfect getaway amid the inspiring landscape that abounds in desert wildlife and golden sand dunes offering unobstructed views of the royal Arabian Desert while maintaining government regulations and guest privacy.

Natural resources
The five-star resort boasts private swimming pools with majestic dune and mountain views in all of the 42 suites combining discreet refinement with authentic regional antiques, local artefacts and thoughtful nuances. The resort’s luxurious suites feature private temperature-controlled swimming pools surrounded by wooden decks, overlooking acres of golden sand and wildlife in its natural habitat. All of the pools at Al Maha are heated with energy from solar panels. This is just one example of the resorts green initiatives. Al Maha Desert Resort has consciously worked towards eco-sustainability for several years.

Default distancing
Merging the elegance of the Al Maha Desert Resort with beautiful landscapes, this hideaway, with its minimalistic lodge-style suites, is an example of social distancing by default. The whole resort features rustic, low-slung architecture, with shady courtyards that offer the ultimate solitude. Set amongst a wildlife reserve, all 42 suites are housed in isolation in individual structures that are removed from the reception area, ensuring the safety and wellness of all guests. Home to the finest modern comforts, the boutique resort, is also renowned for delivering experiences including private dining and tours tailored specifically to each guest and eliminating the need for interaction.

