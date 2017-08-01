Hospitality continues to heal as more Dubai hotels reopen

Hotels across Dubai are starting to reopen their doors. Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa has become the latest property to do so, just in time for the emirate’s tourism resumption on July 7.

Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa sits alongside a private white sand beach, boasting 19 acres of landscaped gardens, numerous swimming pools and a handful of F&B venues. Restaurants open daily include Geales serving seafood, Indian venue Indya by Vineet and Italian restaurant La Strega.

In wake of the virus, the expansive resort has rolled out thermal screening at all entrances, a sterilisation tunnel for staff, separation screens at reception desks and counters, touchless payments and QR code menus, sanitation stations, and COVID-19 safety signage.

The extensive list of measures was drafted after Marriott, which manages the resort, set up the Global Cleanliness Council to tackle COVID-19 earlier in the year.

As the emirate begins to recover, hotels such as W Dubai – The Palm, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Dubai International Hotel have all laid out reopening plans – pointing towards the recovery of the industry.