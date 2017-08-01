Hospitality continues to heal as more Dubai hotels reopen

Hospitality
News
Published: 2 July 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Hotels across Dubai are starting to reopen their doors. Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa has become the latest property to do so, just in time for the emirate’s tourism resumption on July 7.

Le Royal Méridien Beach Resort & Spa sits alongside a private white sand beach, boasting 19 acres of landscaped gardens, numerous swimming pools and a handful of F&B venues. Restaurants open daily include Geales serving seafood, Indian venue Indya by Vineet and Italian restaurant La Strega.

In wake of the virus, the expansive resort has rolled out thermal screening at all entrances, a sterilisation tunnel for staff, separation screens at reception desks and counters, touchless payments and QR code menus, sanitation stations, and COVID-19 safety signage.

The extensive list of measures was drafted after Marriott, which manages the resort, set up the Global Cleanliness Council to tackle COVID-19 earlier in the year.

As the emirate begins to recover, hotels such as W Dubai – The Palm, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah and Dubai International Hotel have all laid out reopening plans – pointing towards the recovery of the industry.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Ericsson wins contract in the UAE to upgrade Thuraya’s core network to 5G ready infrastructure
    Half-year discoveries total 4.9 billion boe, lowest of the century
      TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
        VIDEO: Boeing completes key 737 Max certification flights
          ZIM deal aims to improve customer experience in cargo shipping

            More related galleries

            Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday
              Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19
                In Pictures: University of Wollongong Dubai’s new campus
                  In Pictures: The Secret Room in Five Palm Jumeirah Dubai is a surreal speakeasy designed by Paolo Ferrari
                    Photos: Anantara to celebrate International Yoga Day across portfolio