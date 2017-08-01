Ras Al Khaimah becomes first city to receive double hygiene certification

Ras Al Khaimah has become the first city in the world to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas, and the first emirate to receive the World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) Safe Travels stamp.

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) announced the news, detailing the emirate completed Bureau Veritas’ ‘Safeguard Assurance’ programme. The emirate joined forces with Bureau Veritas – a leader in health inspection and testing – to deploy standardised hygiene protocols across RAK hotels.

The partnership adds to RAKTDA’s pre-existing ‘Stay Safe’ Hotel Certification Programme to audit every hotel in the emirate.The Safe Travel stamp from WTTC focuses on Ras Al Khaimah’s wider travel and tourism sector. The stamp recognises that the emirate follows the latest guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips said: “As travel starts to resume, our role as a tourism development authority is to ensure that robust measures are in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors and provide the peace of mind they need for a truly well-deserved holiday.

“We are immensely proud to be the first destination in the world to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas and receive the WTTC safe travels stamp and believe it will go a long way to restore confidence and bring tourists back to Ras Al Khaimah. It also validates the huge efforts of our hospitality partners who are focused on delivering the highest global safety standards, today and every day, as we navigate this new normal for the industry.

\“WTTC is a very important partner for RAKTDA and one we wholeheartedly support in its efforts to restart and speed up the recovery of the sector in the wake of COVID-19. The WTTC Safe Travels Stamp is an important vehicle to demonstrate alignment with essential safety protocols of the highest level and we are delighted that we can reassure visitors that Ras Al Khaimah meets these global standards.”