Sofitel Dubai Wafi to open in September

Hospitality
News
Published: 2 July 2020 - 7:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Sofitel Dubai Wafi will open its doors in September this year.

Located in Dubai’s Oud Metha, the five-star property was initially slated to open in early 2019.

Once open, there will be 498 rooms and 97 serviced apartments. It will have a SoSpa facility, a comprehensive gymnasium, outdoor pools, private cabanas and a kids club. Business travellers will have access to 10 meeting rooms in addition to a 1,115 square metre ballroom.

Inside there will be a handful of culinary hotspots. Brassiere Boulud has been designed by famed chef Daniel Boulud, known for his double Michelin-starred restaurant in New York. There will also be Taiko – sister restaurant to the award-winning venue in Amsterdam. The Nine will serve British gastropub classics while Bijou Patisserie will serve baked goods.

The property features a striking exterior – an obelisk shape harking to the hotel’s French and Egyptian inspiration. Sofitel Dubai Wafi will be connected to Wafi Mall and sit next door to Raffles Dubai. The properties will share some facilities on a cluster level.
