UAE residents not allowed to leave country for holidays

Following the news that prospective holiday-goers would need a permit to return to Dubai, UAE authorities have now said residents and citizens are not permitted to travel for leisure or tourism purposes.

A spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) made the announcement on Wednesday July 1.

Travel abroad from the country is only allowed for study, medical treatment, diplomatic missions, business and visiting or returning to their home countries.

“Essential travel is permitted... But will be assessed on a case by case basis according to risk levels,” Saif Al-Dhaheri told a virtual news conference.

He added that the guidelines have been deployed at the national level, though local authorities will soon announce additional procedures.

Dubai announced in June that it would allow tourism to resume from July 7, but other emirates have not yet followed in its footsteps.

The UAE grounded all passenger flights back in March but over time, more flights have resumed operations.