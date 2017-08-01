Five things you didn't know about Oman's Anantara Al Jabal Al Akdhar Resort

1. Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort sits at an altitude of 2000m above sea level on the “Green Mountain” of Oman. It is the highest five-star resort in the Middle East and one of the highest in the world. The location also allows for temperatures 15 degrees lower than anywhere else in the Gulf region.

2. In November 1986, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales visited Oman. His Majesty, the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said invited the royal couple to camp on the Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

3. The resort’s architecture and design take inspiration of the many forts dotting the Omani landscape. Taking queues from landmarks such as Khasab Fort in Musandam, Nizwa Fort, or Jibreen Castle, a historic royal residence.



4. Sitting on the edge of a curving rim of what is known as the Grand Canyon of Arabia, all of the 82 rooms and 11 out of the 33 luxury private villas offer views of Al Hajar mountains range.



5. The only resort in the world to include rock climbing, abseiling, via ferrata, zip lines and a steel bridge right in the property grounds. Guest can choose from three varying difficulty activity courses running along the side of the cliff in addition to nature hikes and walks.



