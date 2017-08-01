Five things you didn't know about Oman's Anantara Al Jabal Al Akdhar Resort

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 July 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

1. Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort sits at an altitude of 2000m above sea level on the “Green Mountain” of Oman. It is the highest five-star resort in the Middle East and one of the highest in the world. The location also allows for temperatures 15 degrees lower than anywhere else in the Gulf region.

[[{"fid":"80702","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

2. In November 1986, Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales visited Oman. His Majesty, the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said invited the royal couple to camp on the Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

[[{"fid":"80703","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

3. The resort’s architecture and design take inspiration of the many forts dotting the Omani landscape. Taking queues from landmarks such as Khasab Fort in Musandam, Nizwa Fort, or Jibreen Castle, a historic royal residence.


[[{"fid":"80704","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

4. Sitting on the edge of a curving rim of what is known as the Grand Canyon of Arabia, all of the 82 rooms and 11 out of the 33 luxury private villas offer views of Al Hajar mountains range.


[[{"fid":"80705","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

5. The only resort in the world to include rock climbing, abseiling, via ferrata, zip lines and a steel bridge right in the property grounds. Guest can choose from three varying difficulty activity courses running along the side of the cliff in addition to nature hikes and walks.


[[{"fid":"80706","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

Oman News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Axens selective hydrogenation catalysts selected for the largest petrochemical projects in China
    Emerson integrates augmented reality into Plantweb Optics software, enhancing remote collaboration, workforce effectiveness
      Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East in Egypt signs an engineering master service agreement with PETROJET
        Mammoet awarded two vital contracts by Duqm oil refinery
          Tristar Group’s $166mn contract with Shell on track following successful delivery of new vessels

            More related galleries

            Take a look around the world’s first gold-plated five-star hotel
              A look inside Berlin's cool KINK Bar & Restaurant
                In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio
                  TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
                    In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre