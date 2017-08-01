Jannah Hotels and Resorts names new assistant director of marketing & comms

As the UAE’s hospitality sector begins to pick up again, so does its job market, with Jannah Hotels and Resorts announcing its new director of marketing and communications.

Anna Lusia Asistio was made brand manager at the company in 2018 – a post she held for 10 months before moving up to digital marketing manager in 2019. In her latest position, she will take charge of the overall marketing department, developing plans and budgets while also heading up the digital marketing team.

Commenting on her new position Asistio said: “I thank the entire Jannah Hotels and Resorts for trusting me for years and believing in my strategic approach to every campaign that I launched. As I embark on the new phase of my career, I am eager to implement innovative and creative ideas that will position our evolving brands in reaching our target market.”

VP for sales & marketing Ossama Charrouf said “We are thrilled with the proven success of Anna in building the brand and I’m confident that she will bring new perspective that will inspires the guests to stay with us.”

“We are delighted to provide Anna a seat worthy of her unwavering dedication and resiliency to provide innovative approach to marketing. As she ventures in her new position, we look forward to place our group as the top itinerary in the country,” Jannah Hotels and Resorts CEO Richard Haddad concluded.