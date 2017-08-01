Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah receives Stay Safe certification

Hospitality
News
Published: 20 July 2020 - 6:15 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah has been given the Stay Safe certification after successfully upgrading all of its hygiene and safety procedures.

Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah operations manager Abdellatif Erraji explained: “The collective team efforts from the staff and the main goal of keeping cleanliness and hygiene to secure a lavish stay at a safe environment had played a vital role for Jannah Hotels & Resorts to obtain the necessary certification to welcome back all our valued returning guests.”

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips added: “As travel starts to resume, our role as a tourism development authority is to ensure that strict measures are in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors and provide the peace of mind they need for a truly well-deserved holiday.

"Thanks to the efforts of our hospitality partners who are focused on delivering the highest global safety standards, Ras Al Khaimah has been announced the first destination in the world to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas and received the WTTC safe travels stamp. We are delighted that we can reassure visitors that our hotels meet these global standards and look forward to welcoming all visitors to our beautiful Emirate.”

Given by Bureau Veritas and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the certification aims to boost guests’ confidence when returning to hotels.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts CEO Richard Haddad said: “The Jannah Brand has successfully adapted and achieved the new safety level by securing a safe place for the guests through a ‘Stay Safe’ certification following and complying to the regulations and protocols set by the RAKTDA in an effort to fight against the pandemic.”

“Lodgers and vacationers will have an amazing summertime at Jannah Hotels & Resorts as the hotel pools and beaches are now open and safe to use with precautions,” he concluded.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Volga-Dnepr launches direct cargo route between China and Europe
    ZonesCorp to merge with Abu Dhabi Ports
      Supply chains of national energy companies significantly impacted by COVID-19
        Supply chains of national energy companies significantly impacted by COVID-19
          TAQA Awards $245 Million Projects to Expand Its Recycled Water Distribution Program

            More related galleries

            Take a look around the world’s first gold-plated five-star hotel
              A look inside Berlin's cool KINK Bar & Restaurant
                In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio
                  TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
                    In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre