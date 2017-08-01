Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah receives Stay Safe certification

Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah has been given the Stay Safe certification after successfully upgrading all of its hygiene and safety procedures.

Jannah Resort & Villas Ras Al Khaimah operations manager Abdellatif Erraji explained: “The collective team efforts from the staff and the main goal of keeping cleanliness and hygiene to secure a lavish stay at a safe environment had played a vital role for Jannah Hotels & Resorts to obtain the necessary certification to welcome back all our valued returning guests.”

RAKTDA CEO Raki Phillips added: “As travel starts to resume, our role as a tourism development authority is to ensure that strict measures are in place to protect the health and safety of our visitors and provide the peace of mind they need for a truly well-deserved holiday.

"Thanks to the efforts of our hospitality partners who are focused on delivering the highest global safety standards, Ras Al Khaimah has been announced the first destination in the world to be certified as safe by Bureau Veritas and received the WTTC safe travels stamp. We are delighted that we can reassure visitors that our hotels meet these global standards and look forward to welcoming all visitors to our beautiful Emirate.”

Given by Bureau Veritas and the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), the certification aims to boost guests’ confidence when returning to hotels.

Jannah Hotels & Resorts CEO Richard Haddad said: “The Jannah Brand has successfully adapted and achieved the new safety level by securing a safe place for the guests through a ‘Stay Safe’ certification following and complying to the regulations and protocols set by the RAKTDA in an effort to fight against the pandemic.”

“Lodgers and vacationers will have an amazing summertime at Jannah Hotels & Resorts as the hotel pools and beaches are now open and safe to use with precautions,” he concluded.