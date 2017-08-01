Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai changes management to Minor Hotels

After a ten-year stint with Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Seven Tides’ iconic five-star Mövenpick Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai will now fall within Minor Hotels’ Oaks brand.

Now managing the property, Minor Hotels will rebrand the hotel to Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai Hotel, the newest addition to the Oaks Hotels, Resorts, and Suites portfolio, its second branded property in Dubai and its third in the UAE.

Seven Tides CEO Abdulla Bin Sulayem explained: “The hotel first opened in 2010 and we’ve enjoyed an excellent relationship with the previous management company over the past ten years. However, we decided that the Minor Hotels' Oaks brand was better aligned to our strategic business objectives as we move forward, through and post-COVID-19.”

“The Minor Hotels group is no stranger to Seven Tides, we have worked with them on a range of successful projects, including the Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort. Having witnessed first-hand the success the group contributes to a property, I am confident this strategic decision will allow us to adapt seamlessly to the parameters of the 'new normal'," he added.

“We are delighted to add Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai to our portfolio of hotels and resorts,” commented Minor Hotels and Minor International CEO Dillip Rajakarier. “With its close proximity to the Dubai Expo 2020 site, the property is perfectly situated to capitalise on this significant global event. We look forward to working with our partners Seven Tides, to build on the success of this impressive hotel.”

The property features 352 guest rooms across three different categories, along with 44 suites. Restaurants and bars at the property include Mistral, the all-day dining restaurant offering international cuisine and live cooking stations, Revo Café, Moroc Lounge & Bar, a Moroccan-inspired terrace with shisha, and a pool bar. Additional hotel facilities include a swimming pool and gym, a spa and a kids’ club.