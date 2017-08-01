All Emaar staff have job titles removed by Mohamed Alabbar

Mohamed Alabbar has moved to abolish job titles at Dubai's Emaar group, according to sister title Arabian Business

It means will no longer be known as chairman.

The details were laid out in an email that Arabian Business was shown. It reads: “When you reach the end of this email, you will notice something different. I have no job title. And from this moment onwards, nor do you.”

It goes on to say that due to COVID-19, the company intends to focus on its culture and concentrate on “talent, not titles”.

He said: “Yes, of course structures are needed, but I believe every single member of our organisation adds great value. Emaar is not a collection of talented individuals, but a team of great pooled talent. Today I am announcing what is the smallest change that will have the biggest impact for generations to come.”

In future, business cards will simply state the name and department of Emaar employees.

Emaar, which operates residential communities across the city, as well as malls, restaurants, hotels and entertainment spaces.

Alabbar, who took a 100 percent pay cut at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis back in April, added: “For Emaar to continue to succeed, it is vital that every single one of our employees feels empowered to contribute. They must be motivated by their talent and the work they do.

“I want to ensure that this propulsion to move outside our comfort zone is ingrained in our culture. Our values and DNA reflect our commitment to enrich the lives of people by winning together, by taking bold actions and complete ownership and by displaying speed in execution.

“From now on we will pledge to focus on continuous growth and development. We will invest in developing the skills and capabilities of those who have helped us to achieve the success we had had in the past and who will be part of our growth journey in the future.”