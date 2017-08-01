All Emaar staff have job titles removed by Mohamed Alabbar

Hospitality
News
Published: 21 July 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Mohamed Alabbar has moved to abolish job titles at Dubai's Emaar group, according to sister title Arabian Business.

It means will no longer be known as chairman.

The details were laid out in an email that Arabian Business was shown. It reads: “When you reach the end of this email, you will notice something different. I have no job title. And from this moment onwards, nor do you.”

It goes on to say that due to COVID-19, the company intends to focus on its culture and concentrate on “talent, not titles”.

He said: “Yes, of course structures are needed, but I believe every single member of our organisation adds great value. Emaar is not a collection of talented individuals, but a team of great pooled talent. Today I am announcing what is the smallest change that will have the biggest impact for generations to come.”

In future, business cards will simply state the name and department of Emaar employees.

Emaar, which operates residential communities across the city, as well as malls, restaurants, hotels and entertainment spaces.

Alabbar, who took a 100 percent pay cut at the onset of the Covid-19 crisis back in April, added: “For Emaar to continue to succeed, it is vital that every single one of our employees feels empowered to contribute. They must be motivated by their talent and the work they do.

“I want to ensure that this propulsion to move outside our comfort zone is ingrained in our culture. Our values and DNA reflect our commitment to enrich the lives of people by winning together, by taking bold actions and complete ownership and by displaying speed in execution.

“From now on we will pledge to focus on continuous growth and development. We will invest in developing the skills and capabilities of those who have helped us to achieve the success we had had in the past and who will be part of our growth journey in the future.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

UK collab Absolutely creates the first-ever socially distanced restaurant
    APICORP provides $50 million credit facility to SirajPower for solar energy projects in the Middle East
      Oil & gas project sanctioning in 2020 set to fall by more than 75% despite activity in Norway, Russia
        Mumbai edition of Screen Print India to re-open doors in March 2021
          CallisonRTKL architecture and design firm appoints new CFO

            More related galleries

            10 of the best hospitality schools across the Middle East
              Photos: First look inside the new The Artisan at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                Take a look around the world’s first gold-plated five-star hotel
                  A look inside Berlin's cool KINK Bar & Restaurant
                    In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio