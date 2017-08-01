Etihad Airways resumes operations to Shanghai, China

Published: 21 July 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
Etihad Airways, the UAE’s national airline, has announced that flights between Abu Dhabi and Shanghai are set to resume.

The flights will restart on July 27, with the first flight leaving Abu Dhabi International at 1am and arriving 1:50pm local time.

The return flight from Shanghai will depart at 11.40pm and lands at 5.10am the following day.

Due to the coronavirus, Etihad and Emirates Airline were quick to suspend flights to Mainland China earlier this year. Though passenger flights halted in March, flights to China were put on hold even earlier in February.

Etihad’s decision to resume operations to Shanghai comes as the carrier announced almost 60 routes would restart this month.

