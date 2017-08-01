Five things you didn’t know about Atlantis, The Palm Dubai

1. Known as the ‘gateway to Dubai’ Atlantis, The Palm was the first resort to open its doors on The Palm Jumeirah in 2008. The resort’s current footprint is 46 hectares and will soon increase to 63 hectares with the addition of Atlantis, The Royal in 2021 (approximately 155 football pitches). Costing US$1.5 billion in total to build the resort, 58,000km steel bars – more than nine times the length of the Great Wall of China – were used in the construction of Atlantis.

[[{"fid":"80734","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

2. The glass sculpture in The Grand Lobby constructed by Dale Chihuly took almost two years to make. Dale Chihuly's first installation in the Middle East, the 9.75 metre high blown glass sculpture was constructed from more than 3,000 glass pieces, individually hand blown in Seattle, Washington and shipped in individual containers to Dubai.

[[{"fid":"80736","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

3. The resort is home to 1,548 guest rooms and seven signature suites, including two underwater suites as well as one of the most expensive in the world, The Royal Bridge Suite, which measures in at 924 square metres and costs $27,000 per night. Included in the signature suite price, guests are given Frette linen, soap with 24-carat gold flakes, a dedicated 24-hour butler and private chef.

[[{"fid":"80737","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","link_text":null,"attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"}}]]

4. The largest open-air aquarium in The Middle East and Africa, The Ambassador Lagoon is an 11-million-litre, AZA gold-standard accredited marine habitat. Home to more than 65,000 marine animals and more than 220 species of fish – who are fed 400 kilos of restaurant-quality seafood daily – the aquarium has a natural breeding programme with controlled ray and shark releases taking place each year to conserve the biodiversity of the Arabian Gulf.

[[{"fid":"80742","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

5. Atlantis has 31 individual restaurants, bars and a beach club, with venues from Gordon Ramsay, Nobu Matsuhisa and Giorgio Locatelli. The resort serves 4.4 million dining guests every year and, with the addition of Atlantis, The Royal in 2021, Atlantis Dubai will be home to more celebrity chef outposts than any hotel in the world.

[[{"fid":"80743","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":""},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]