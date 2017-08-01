British hotel builds ‘anti-social’ restaurant around social distancing requirements

A British hotel has created a pop-up restaurant from scratch that is built around social distancing requirements.

Cornwall’s St Moritz Hotel & Spa has launched the summer concept that consists of 16 private dining rooms with a maximum of 96 covers. Nicknamed ‘The Anti-Social Club, it features multiple dining times and clear guidance on operating procedures to ensure the 2m rule and environmental health requirements are met at all times.

Designed in collaboration with design firm Absolute and Excess Energy Communications, the venue was purpose-built in four weeks with total synergy across the brand, interior, graphic design, creative communications, and PR needs, to fulfil the hotel restaurant’s exacting standards.

Created in response to the Covid-19 pandemic which has had a devastating impact on the hospitality trade, St Moritz Hotel & Spa co-owner Hugh Ridgway said the new outlet is proving popular with customers.

He said: Our specially-designed summer ‘pop-up’ restaurant, overcomes all obstacles, adding to, rather than detracting from, our stylish, VIP guest experience, and the brand quirks, interior styling and creative attitude across the piece is drawing ongoing compliments from our guests who are so happy to be able to go ‘out-out’ once again. And our key objective of filling our hotel rooms across this crucial trading period has been swiftly met.”

The Absolute designed interiors takes its inspiration from the hotel’s own clean, white art deco architecture, mixing in a modern and refreshing Miami colour palette with classic coastal stripes, textures, and flourishes.

Absolute’s creative director Helen Stephens said: “Working on this project during lockdown was obviously challenging and the four week timescale, from the birth of the idea, to full media launch and operation was tight to say the least. Thanks to numerous Zoom sessions, online presentations and our mutual dynamic and fast turnaround collaborative attitude with Excess Energy, we rose to the challenge, working quickly to ensure everything was in place to design the interiors, furnish it and complete the unique new experience. Working on a pioneering, positive, truly beautiful ‘bounceback’ project has been rewarding in every way possible, bringing the required ‘hard economic’ results as well as a whole new brand experience, and exciting refreshed proposition, for the invaluable guests at the St Moritz Hotel & Spa.”