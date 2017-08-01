Dubai College of Tourism announces scholarship programme for next academic year

The Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), has announced its scholarship and awards programme for the upcoming academic year commencing in September.

The programme was designed to scout out Dubai’s finest young talent, feeding into the emirate’s wider goals of improving its tourism sector further.

DCT will award two scholarships, the Year of Tolerance Scholarship and the UAE Nationals Scholarship. The first is open to all students from expatriate communities in the UAE, while the second is for Emirati nationals. Both scholarships will provide a 25% discount on tuition fees.

Expatriate students must have a copy of a Grade 12 or equivalent high school graduation certificate to be considered.

The awards are given for a variety achievements:

Medyaf Award – This award is open for UAE nationals showing promise and interest in the industry.

Industry Promise Award – This award will be offered to a student showing promise and interest in the chosen field of study during the admission process.

Academic Merit Award – This will be awarded to a student for outstanding performance in Grade 12, and who also performs well during the admission process.

Extracurricular Merit Award - Students who have performed exceptionally well in the arts, sports or any other extracurricular activity can apply for this award.

Corporate Award – This is an award that will be given to a student who can show that a parent works in either tourism, hospitality, retail, events or the culinary arts sector.

Essa Bin Hadher, General Manager of DCT, commented: "The Dubai College of Tourism is honoured to announce these Scholarships and Awards, in line with Dubai’s tourism strategy to help develop highly qualified professionals for tourist-facing roles.

"The College is committed to helping students in Dubai develop their practical skills, industry talents and self-confidence through the diversity of courses and supported by active industry collaborations aimed at providing students with a transformative educational experience. In light of the current situation, we have made several enhancements to our e-learning platforms to ensure that our students are able to continue their studies without disruption, in a friendly and proactive environment."

DCT will be holding open days every Saturday from July 25 to September 12.

Both the scholarships and awards are available to those looking to study tourism, events, hospitality, retail business or culinary arts.