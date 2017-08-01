Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara undergoes refurbishment

Hospitality
News
Published: 22 July 2020 - 6:15 a.m.

Now in its 11th year of operation, Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara has announced a long list of refurbishments as it prepares to reopen next month.

Like other properties in the region, Abu Dhabi’s Qasr Al Sarab has used its closure period to implement new hygiene measures and to improve the overall resort experience.

Part of Minor Hotels’ luxurious Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas brand, the resort has adopted the ‘Stay with Piece of Mind’ set of protocols.

The initiative mandates a new and safety committee consisting of senior leadership and cleaning and sanitation experts from Ecolab and Diversey; new hygiene guidelines compliant with local government health regulations and the World Health Organisation; a Guest Guardian for internal audits; enhanced hygiene; sanitised airport limousine transfers; and check-in services with minimal contact and time in the lobby.

In terms of upgrades, the five-star resort has been given a new pool with a bar area, a revamped kids & teens club and a list of revamped activities including Zumba classes, yoga and kids spa treatments. New sports experiences include a desert volleyball court, giant chess sets and jenga stations. The gym has also been overhauled with the latest equipment from Technogym.

The Empty Quarter property – often touted as the world’s most ‘Instagrammable’ hotel – will reopen on August 15.
