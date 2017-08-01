All-inclusive hotel Rixos Bab Al Bahr resumes operations

RAK National Hotels has announced the reopening of its all-inclusive Rix Bab Al Bahr hotel. Reopened on July 20, the property has resumed operations with a new set of hygiene and safety protocols.

In recent weeks, Ras Al Khaimah has worked to lead the way in enhancing hygiene on a city-wide scale. The emirate became the first in the UAE to receive the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) Safe Travel stamp in recognition of its efforts against COVID-19. It also became the first city in the world to be declared safe by Bureau Veritas. Part of the emirate’s success has been in overhauling its hospitality sector – a key economic driver for the city.

Rixos Bab Al Bahr has implemented all the protocols advised by Bureau Veritas to ensure guests feel safe when returning to the hotel.

“We are now focused on the safe and successful reopening of Rixos Bab Al Bahr and have adopted the same protocols and safety measures as found at our other Bureau Veritas certified properties,” said RAK Hospitality Holdings CEO Alison Grinnell. “Our collaboration with both Rixos and Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) has been integral in ensuring we can provide an exceptional and safe guest experience.”

The hotel’s GM, Horst Walther-Jones added: “At Rixos Bab Al Bahr, we are very excited with the reopening of our hotel. We’ve already started to receive very encouraging feedback from residents within the UAE who want to leave confinement and yet feel safe by staying in our resort and experiencing our family friendly facilities and entertainment.

"The hotel has heightened its safety standards, training and hygiene protocols and the rules of social distancing to protecting the health and well-being of all guests and employees are all part of RAKTDA’s ‘Stay Safe’ program.

“We are confident that the desire for staycations amongst UAE residents will only increase over the summer and that it will in turn will encourage the return of international travellers as bilateral travel corridors begin to open up”.