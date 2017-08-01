Four Seasons Hotels in Dubai reopen signature restaurants

Hospitality
News
Published: 23 July 2020 - 8 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Four Seasons Hotel Dubai International Financial Centre and Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach have swung open the doors on some of their most popular restaurants.

In line with the latest regulations issued by Dubai, the DIFC location hotel has reopened MINA Brasserie and Penrose Lounge, while the beachfront resort has opened Suq, Sea Fu and Shai Salon.

Sitting in the heart of DIFC, MINA Brassier is a laidback venue serving a range of Mediterranean staples. Diners can choose dishes like mille-feuille and grilled octopus, tuna tartare, wagyu burgers or truffle porcini ravioli. The venue is open daily, excluding Saturdays, from noon to 11pm.

Penrose Lounge meanwhile offers a selection of coffees, teas and the usual accompaniments of a classic afternoon tea. The venue is open daily from 7am to 1am.

Sea Fu, with its open terrace, specialises in Asian-inspired seafood. Choices include sashimi, nigari and maki, as well as tenderloin tataki, steamed lobster and pan-seared halibut. The venue is open from 12:30pm to 11pm on weekdays and to 11:30pm on weekends.

Suq is the resort’s family-friendly dining option, serving both Arabic cuisine and dishes from around the world. Suq is open from 1pm to 10pm.

Shai Salon, like Penrose Lounge in DIFC, focuses on fresh coffees and teas to complement its afternoon tea experience. Alongside the teas are a choice of mezze plates for diners to enjoy. The venue is open from 9am to 1am.
