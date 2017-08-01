Travel restrictions could undo tourism recovery, warns WTTC

The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) has warned governments around the world that country-wide border closures could jeopardise global economic recovery.

WTTC notes that countries that have seen coronavirus spikes are resorting to enacting country-wide restrictions rather than focusing on a local area. The Council warns actions such as these will undo any progress made in recovering destinations’ travel & tourism sectors.

Oman, for example, will re-impose a country-wide lockdown later this week due to a surge of cases.

WTTC president & CEO Gloria Guevara said: “Governments should not close off access to other countries in their entirety. Only regional border measures should be imposed if essential, so that the recovery of a country’s whole economy is not jeopardised in future.“

“The establishment of ‘air corridors’ between financial centres where infection levels are low, such as between London and New York, would provide a vital boost to business travel and aid the economic recovery,” she added.

“Enforcing country-wide restrictions is a blunt instrument which benefits no one; neither travellers, the local population, the economy or the travel & tourism sector which has been left reeling from the impact of worldwide travel restrictions.“

Guevara stressed governments should only resort to local lockdowns.

Research from WTTC showed that every 2.7 percent increase in travellers would generate or recover one million jobs in the sector. A 27 percent jump would help in recreating a massive 10 million jobs in travel and tourism.