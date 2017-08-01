Radisson announces its 24th hotel in the UAE

After months of slowed business due to the coronavirus pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group has started moving towards normality with a host of expansion plan announcements.

The group has made 15 new hotel signings across EMEA in Q2 2020, with two openings announced in Turkey a few weeks ago. In the UAE, the group has just signed the Radisson Hotel Fujairah.

Once open, the property will be group’s second hotel in the emirate and bring its UAE portfolio to 24 hotels either in operations or under development. The hotel will sit in the emirate’s city centre, 10 minutes from the International Airport and an hour from Dubai’s airport.

Radisson Hotel Group VP of development Middle East, Greece, Cyprus and Pakistan Elie Milky said: “We are extremely proud to further establish Radisson in the United Arab Emirates and particularly in the city of Fujairah with another prominent partner. We’re continuing to strengthen our position as the leading international hotel group in the region as we increase the contribution of tourism to the country’s economy. We thank our partners for their trust and look forward to an exciting and rewarding journey together.”

Slated to open next year, the property will have 193 keys across various room types including standard, superior and suite. It will feature an all-day dining restaurant, a speciality restaurant, a bar and an executive lounge. Additionally, guests will have access to an outdoor swimming pool and a fitness studio.

The hotel also will incorporate MICE facilities for business travellers.