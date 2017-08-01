The Ascott Limited enters partnership with Bureau Veritas

The Ascott Limited, a lodging owner-operator, has entered an agreement with Bureau Veritas to certify the hygiene standards across its portfolio. While Bureau Veritas has worked with countless hotel groups over recent months, Ascott explains it is the first agreement with a service residence owner-operator.

As part of the agreement, Bureau Veritas will conduct audits at Ascott properties, ensuring they uphold the appropriate health, hygiene and safety procedures. Each property which complies with the global hygiene guidelines laid out will be awarded the Ascott Cares x Bureau Veritas Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label.

Ascott head of global operations Alfred Ong commented: “At Ascott, we continue to place the health and well-being of our guests and staff as our top priority. As international travel gradually resumes, our partnership with Bureau Veritas offers our guests a greater peace of mind as they book their stay with Ascott.”

“We are very pleased to work with Ascott properties globally. The Ascott Cares x Bureau Veritas Hygiene Excellence and Safety Label allows Ascott to attest its commitment to reassure its guests that appropriate health, hygiene and safety standards are met and ensure safe working conditions for its employees through a consistent approach across all its properties. During this current health crisis, ensuring compliance to recommended health, hygiene and safety standards are at the forefront throughout society,” added Bureau Veritas executive VP, CIF Asia, Pacific and Middle East Juliano Cardoso.

Within the Middle East and Turkey, Ascott currently implements the programme across its 11 operational properties, including: Ascott Tahlia Jeddah, Ascott Sari Jeddah, Citadines Al Salamah Jeddah, Spectrums Residence Jeddah, Ascott Rafal Olaya Riyadh and Ascott Corniche Al Khobar in KSA; Somerset Panorama Muscat in Oman, Somerset Al Fateh Bahrain, Somerset Maslak Istanbul in Turkey; alongside the Dubai properties - Ascott Park Place Dubai and Citadines Metro Central Dubai.