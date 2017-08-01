Daily brunch launched at Dubai Media City’s Icon

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 July 2020 - 3:30 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
Popular Dubai Media City watering hole Icon is launching a daily brunch for its customers.

Available from 1pm to 4pm each day, Icon is offering free-flow house beverages plus unlimited small bite such as beef sliders, chicken wings, prawn skewers, and nachos, one main course from a variety of options including grilled angus rib eye steak, sea bass fillet, and biryani, and desserts such as apple crumble, Eton mess, jam roly poly, and sticky toffee pudding, for just AED175.

The brunch deal is available seven days a week at the venue located in Media City’s Radisson Blu Hotel, but if you are just stopping by for a quick one, Icon is also offering selected drinks for AED29, all day, every day.

Open daily until 2am, customers watching the climax of the English Premier League or any other live football will also receive a complementary food platter at half time if they are wearing their team’s colours.

