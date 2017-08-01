Hotelbeds launches chatbot to streamline customer experience

Hotelbeds , a leading bedbank, has announced the launch of a chatbot called ‘Bedsy’ to serve Hotelbeds and Bedsonline customers.

Bedsy can provide the status of booking queries or provide a supplier confirmation number in real time whilst attending to an unlimited number of customers simultaneously.

Bedsy can also point Hotelbeds’ clients in the right direction for other day-to-day booking requests and queries, such as how to send a special request to the hotel or provide links to access hotel information.

Hotelbeds global operations director Marc Albert explained: “Bedsy will maximise the efficiency of our customer care teams and save a lot of the time clients currently spend resolving their most common queries, not least as 35% of calls we receive are just to re-confirm hotel bookings.”

The chatbot has been made available to more than 60,000 client partners, including travel agents, tour operators and airlines.