InterContinental Dubai Festival City introduces all-inclusive package

Hospitality
News
Published: 3 July 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
InterContinental Dubai Festival City is looking to draw in guests with the announcement of its all-inclusive package.

The package includes a stay in an InterContinental Suite, early check-in, late check-out, unlimited food and drink from noon to 8pm by the glass infinity pool, complimentary breakfast, pool and gym access and entry into a raffle for three nights at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.

The package is priced at AED499 with soft drinks or AED599 with house drinks.
