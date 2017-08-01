InterContinental Dubai Festival City introduces all-inclusive package

InterContinental Dubai Festival City is looking to draw in guests with the announcement of its all-inclusive package.

The package includes a stay in an InterContinental Suite, early check-in, late check-out, unlimited food and drink from noon to 8pm by the glass infinity pool, complimentary breakfast, pool and gym access and entry into a raffle for three nights at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort.

The package is priced at AED499 with soft drinks or AED599 with house drinks.