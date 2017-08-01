JA Manafaru Maldives announces reopening plans

Published: 3 July 2020 - 3:15 a.m.
By: Hotelier Middle East Staff
JA Manafaru Maldives, like countless other hospitality establishments, was forced to halt operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However as restrictions continue to ease and people find a way to work with the ‘new normal’, the five-star Maldivian resort has laid out plans to reopen in October this year.

Positioned at the most northern tip of Maldives, the resort sits in the Haa Alifu Atoll, where the Arabian Sea meets the Indian Ocean. Fringed with beaches and clear waters, the resort features 84 villas, each with their own pool. Sizes range from 135 sqm to 1,600 sqm, removing any social distancing worries.

Speaking about the re-opening later this year, general manager Karen Merrick said: “The land space of the beach villas and private residence JA Manafaru affords much more privacy than other resorts, with even entry-level options showcasing a larger area than most deluxe categories in the Maldives. The lagoon-ringed island location also means that guests will feel safer, as it is far and away from any hustle and bustle or large tourist or locally inhabited areas. Many of our previous guests have called to enquire when they can return to the island for a much-needed break in nature, and our aim for the fourth quarter of the year is the most appropriate time given the international regulations.”

Activities range from scuba diving to jet-skiing, water-skiing, wakeboarding, windsurfing and kayaking. There are also volleyball facilities, along with tennis, badminton, pool and a fitness centre.

As with all properties within the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA Manafaru Maldives is following a full programme of safety and sanitisation which includes government directives and the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Council’s SafeTravels initiative.
