Soneva announces ‘Conscious Experiences’ to boost sustainability

Resort group Soneva has announced a new range of experiences across three of its properties to help promote sustainability. Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani in the Maldives and Soneva Kiri in Thailand will all work to promote the group’s overarching principles of marine conservation, environmentalism and culturalism.

Soneva Fushi

The resort’s ‘Fishing is a Family Matter’ experience allows guests to learn about sustainable fishing with resident fisherman, Rocket. After fishing, guests can have their catch prepared for them back at the resort.

The ‘Wildlife Explorer’ experience allows guests to explore the nature of the Kunfunadhoo island. A guide will lead an expedition, offering tips on how to spot wildlife, how to read tracks and naming each plant and animal spotted.The ‘Namoona Island Visit’ experience takes guests to the neighbouring island of Maalhos to learn about the sustainability efforts of the island to help local communities.

The ‘Slow Life Journey’ takes guests through Soneva’s eco-centre and organic gardens, showing how the resort sustainably sources many of its ingredients and materials.

The ‘Turtle on Call’ experience allows guests to watch mother turtles lay their eggs, watch hatchlings make their way to the ocean and help usher turtles back to the water.

The marine biology team at Soneva Jani are crucial to the resort’s wider conservation efforts. The ‘Marine Conservation Expedition’ allows guests to join these biologists in beach clean-ups and data-gathering for coral bleaching surveys.

The ‘Local Fishing’ experience introduces guests to two techniques used by Maldivian fisherman. They can learn either bottom line fishing or trawling and then take their catch back to the resort for dinner.

After a tour of the resort’s organic gardens, guests can pick their own ingredients to later be prepared by the chefs as part of the ‘Garden to Table’ experience.

The ‘Mangrove Paddle-Boarding Experience’ allows guests to explore the aquatic ecosystem of Koh Kood’s mangrove forests.

Similar to the previous Maldivian resorts, Soneva Kiri also offers fishing experiences and a ‘Garden to Table’ dining experience.