Canopy by Hilton to debut in North Africa

Hospitality group Hilton has signed a management agreement to open a Canopy by Hilton-brand property in Morocco.

The hotel will be located in Casablanca, the country’s largest city, within a new mixed-use residential, retail and hotel development called ‘Metropolitan’. Once open, Canopy by Hilton Casablanca Les Arènes will feature 158 guest rooms, three F&B venues, four meeting rooms and one function room, as well as a gym, spa and outdoor pool.

“Casablanca is Morocco’s financial and business capital, located at the heart of the country’s intercity road network. As such, choosing it to unveil Canopy by Hilton, comes as an important step in Hilton’s plan to expand in Morocco,” said Hilton VP of development MEA Carlos Khneisser.

“I am delighted that we have reached this agreement with Yamed Capital, a market leader in the real estate sector, to bring a brand-new hotel in the heart of the Metropolitan project in Les Arènes, Casablanca.”

The property will act as the Canopy brand’s debut into Morocco and North Africa. The brand was launched in 2014 to appeal to travellers wishing to become more connected to local neighbourhoods and cultural districts of cities.

The deal for the new hotel in Morocco was struck with an investment vehicle managed by Yamed Capital.

There are 13 Canopy hotels open around the globe and more than 41 under development across 14 countries and territories. Canopy by Hilton was first introduced in the Middle East and Africa region in late 2019, with the launch of Canopy by Hilton Dubai Al Seef.

Canopy by Hilton Casablanca Les Arènes is slated to open in 2024.