Taj Dubai rooftop venue gets summer refurbishment

To help customers stay cool in the Middle East summer heat, Dubai’s rooftop venue Treehouse has become a greenhouse (but not as hot, we presume).

The bar and lounge located at Taj Dubai in Business Bay has installed the air-conditioned glass tent to turn the outdoor venue into an indoor one and allow it to continue operation as the temperature rises. Customers can now access the venue directly, thanks to a new elevator from outside Bay Avenue.

Treehouse also has a range of evenings and promotions on to celebrate its relaunch for the summer season. There’s a new sundowners menu running from Saturday to Thursday, 6pm to 8pm, with drinks from AED40.

On Sundays, ladies can enjoy unlimited wine from 7pm to 11pm for AED149, accompanied by a blend of R&B, soul, and hip-hop tunes. Or they can head along to ladies night on Tuesdays and receive unlimited wine for AED99 at the same time, and have 30% off their food bill.

As part of Taj’s commitment to the health and well-being of their guests, the strictest measures are always being adhered to. All team members will wear the appropriate PPE with social distancing being maintained; all tables will be sanitised prior to seating new guests and hand sanitisers, masks and gloves are available, on request, for all guests.