UAE experts step in to boost Uzbekistan’s hotel sector

Tourism and hospitality heads in Uzbekistan have set their eyes on UAE investors to boost the country’s hotel sector.

A Memorandum of Cooperation for development of hospitality sector in Uzbekistan was signed earlier this week between the State Committee for Tourism Development in Uzbekistan, the Association of Hoteliers of Uzbekistan and ATECA Holding managed by hotel experts from the UAE.

Making the announcement H.E. Aziz A. Abdukhakimov, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Committee for Tourism Development, stated, “Today, the hotel business in Uzbekistan is successfully gaining momentum growing by 15-20% annually.

"However, while the current situation has exposed many challenges of the hotel industry, it has also helped to determine further ways of its development. We believe the solution to overcome the crisis is to cooperate with international experts primarily those from the UAE hotel industry.”

The country will soon see greater promotion of investment opportunities for its hotel sector, focusing in on those in the UAE and heads of international hotel chains. Following the advice of UAE-based experts, Uzbekistan will also deploy new technologies in its hotel, improve its hotel classification system, conduct training events for hoteliers and digitalise the sector where possible.

ATECA Holding CEO Michel Noblet stated, “We are proud to collaborate with the State Committee for Tourism Development in Uzbekistan and Association of Hoteliers of Uzbekistan.

"Although the hotels are the hardest hit by the pandemic, it is important for the industry to prepare for the rebound in travel. With a resilient economy and strong tourism potential, Uzbekistan is well placed to achieve its objectives once the crisis begins to abate and at ATECA we are committed to work hand in hand with the local authorities to develop world-class systems and solutions.”