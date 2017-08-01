Emirates Culinary Guild launches virtual cooking competition

Published: 5 July 2020 - 10:15 a.m.

The Emirates Culinary Guild and the US Meat Export Federation has launched a virtual cooking competition.

Open to all GCC residents, Cook with US Beef features four categories, with two open for professional chefs and two open for amateurs.

Each category will see the chefs have to create a dish, either main course or starter, with US beef as the star of the show. The participating chefs can choose to enter either a video or photography category.

Andy Cuthbert, chairman of The Emirates Culinary Guild and general manager for Jumeirah Creekside Hotel; Madinat Jumeirah Conference & Events and Jumeirah Hospitality said: “We are excited to launch our second online competition together with US beef and Emirates Culinary Guild to all professional chefs and amateur chefs in the GCC. This competition will be a great platform for young chefs and senior chefs and budding amateurs to show their skills online. Good luck chefs and happy cooking, stay safe.”

The top ten entries from each category will receive a range of prizes, from a branded trophy and AED3,000 in cash to a branded US beef knife and a book by chef Uwe Micheel, president of The Emirates Culinary Guild.

The competition is open for one month from July 7 and chefs can enter multiple photos and videos if they wish. There is no age limit, but all entrants must be GCC residents. The judges will be professional chefs from The Emirates Culinary Guild. A registration form will be made available through the Emirates Culinary Guild website and social media channels.

The four categories are:
Class 1 – US beef dish, main course or starter – high-resolution picture and full recipe - for professional chefs
Class 2 – US beef dish, main course or starter – high-resolution picture and full recipe – for amateur chefs
Class 3 – US beef dish, main course or starter – video 5 -10 minutes – for professional chefs
Class 4 – US beef dish, main course or starter - video 5 - 10 minutes – for amateur chefs
