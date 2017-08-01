Spas reopen for treatments across Dubai

Massage services, spas and in-hotel facilities across Dubai have been allowed to reopen.

Steam rooms, saunas, inhalation rooms, ice rooms, Jacuzzis, hot baths, Moroccan baths and Turkey hammams must remain closed.

In a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, facilities must up their sanitation protocols to comply with the new guidelines. All treatment rooms and equipment must be cleaned and disinfected between clients, with face cradles needing disinfection after each person.

Magazines, product samples and testers will be removed from spas. Linens must also be changed between clients.

To avoid congestion, appointments must be spaced out, and social distancing must be in place throughout each facility. Temperature checking for everyone is mandatory and staff will wear personal protection equipment.

Spas will also follow in the footsteps of the aviation and hospitality sectors in deploying ‘hygiene champions’ to monitor each location and make sure it upholds stellar hygiene.