UAE citizens and residents can now travel abroad

Published: 5 July 2020 - 9 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
UAE authorities have updated guidelines on residents and citizens travelling abroad.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced that all citizens and residents may now leave the country for any purpose.

At the start of July, authorities urged that travel would only be allowed for essential reasons, with recreation travel being excluded.

Now if a person meets all health and safety requirements, they may travel anywhere.

All citizens must register with the Tawajudi system and have a COVID-19 test before travel. They must also have international health insurance for the duration of their travel.

Those over 70 or with chronic diseases are advised not to travel.

