Dubai College of Tourism teams with Hilton to provide internships

Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), part of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) has rolled out a series of virtual internships to support students looking to get into the working world.

The internships were aimed at those who completed the College’s year-long certificate across tourism, events, hospitality, retail business or culinary arts, but hit pause on job hunting due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

For prospective hospitality workers, DCT partnered with Hilton to offer students a glimpse into real-world hospitality. Through a simulation called ‘Cesim’, students learned about hospitality management, revenue management, sales channels, menu engineering, housekeeping, maintenance, staffing and procurement.

The simulation featured four teams and the winning team was the one that most efficiently ran a hotel from all aspects of hospitality management. The simulation was supervised by a group of key executives from different departments of various Hilton Hotels including Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk, and Hilton Dubai Creek. The hotel executives interacted daily with the interns online, mentoring them on all aspects of the hotel business.

For culinary arts students, participants were able to create their own dishes under the guidance of chefs from across the Hilton portfolio, including members of Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Hilton Jumeirah and Conrad Dubai.

The interns were asked to participate in weekly challenges to create different cuisines using the techniques they had learned during the one-year certificate programme. Each student had to submit a work plan detailing how they prepared the dish and also produce a short ‘How to Make’ video of their favourite dish to be presented to the Hilton Chefs each week.

Hilton, Middle East, Africa and Turkey president Jochem-Han Sleiffer said, “We are delighted to have partnered with the Dubai College of Tourism on their innovative virtual internship programme to support students in both operations and culinary. The future of the hospitality sector relies on bright talent and I am thrilled that we’ve been able to support with 24 internships over the last few weeks. In recent months, I’ve spent time getting to know the DCT team and have no-doubt that the students will build on the strong learning foundation from the College, as well as their industry experience with Hilton, to achieve successful career starts in hospitality.”[[{"fid":"80587","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Jochem-Han Sleiffer","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Jochem-Han Sleiffer"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

Commenting on the internships, Essa Bin Hadher, general manager of DCT, said: “With the current situation upending our plans to provide conventional industry internships at the end of the academic year, Dubai College of Tourism has nevertheless secured several virtual internships to honour its commitment to students who have completed Certificate courses in the five core specialisations at DCT. We are fortunate to have taken the lead in establishing e-learning platforms long before the onset of Covid-19, paving the way for a smooth and seamless transition to a digital learning environment for these students that would also help safeguard their health while they follow instructions from the safety of their homes. All internships are structured in a way that students are able to take away maximum learning from each session, with the expert team of instructors and mentors on the online programmes maintaining the same high level of dedication and enthusiasm in teaching the interns as they would in an on-the-job training process.



[[{"fid":"80586","view_mode":"default","fields":{"format":"default","field_file_image_alt_text[und][0][value]":"Essa Bin Hadher, general manager of DCT","field_file_image_title_text[und][0][value]":"Essa Bin Hadher, general manager of DCT"},"type":"media","attributes":{"height":693,"width":1040,"class":"media-element file-default"},"link_text":null}]]

“The strong spirit of collaboration that exists between DCT and its stakeholders has led to the kind of partnerships that are of immense benefit to our students, such as the significant number of virtual internships provided this year by Hilton, a world leader in the hospitality sector. Working with our industry partners enable us to provide an invaluable experience for those on the course and ensure that successful completion of these internships will serve as a springboard to exciting career opportunities for all candidates, enabling them to enter the tourist-facing workforce with practical experience and valuable industry knowledge.”

The internships started in June