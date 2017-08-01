Dubai receives Safe Travels stamp ahead of tourism restart

Published: 6 July 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
The emirate of Dubai has become the latest destination to be given the Safe Travels stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Dubai Media Office broke the news on social media just days before the modern metropolitan reopens for tourists.

“The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has recognised Dubai as a safe destination, giving the city a Safe Travels stamp that validates the stringent hygiene and safety protocols that the city has put in place, as it prepares to welcome tourists back on 7 July,” said Dubai Media Office on Twitter.

The stamp is awarded to businesses or destinations that comply with the council’s ‘Safe Travel protocols’, the measures were drawn up by WTTC Members including Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta, Radisson Hospitality president and CEO Federico J. González and IHG CEO Keith Barr.

Measures have been drafted with health and safety at the forefront while also leveraging guidelines from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to make informed decisions.

Dubai joins Ras Al Khaimah which also received the hygiene certification from WTTC just days before.
