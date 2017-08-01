Dubai Tourism shares industry outlook as emirate prepares to reopen

With Dubai's borders reopening for tourists tomorrow (July 7), the Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism) recently put together a virtual forum to discuss the industry’s outlook.

Dubai Tourism convened close to 2,000 stakeholders and partners from hospitality, travel and tourism to outline how the emirate has fared in the face of the pandemic. Presided by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai Tourism, the forum discussed plans for reopening the city to tourists, the local and global impact of the virus, future industry trends, global marketing initiatives, business events in Dubai, domestic tourism and Dubai’s calendar of events.

The forum highlighted the preventive measures taken so far against COVID-19 across the country. The UAE is globally ranked No.3 in testing per million of population. It was also ranked No.3 in an international survey that assessed satisfaction with governments’ response to the pandemic.

The Department remained positive that Dubai’s tourism sector is in a strong position, with national carriers such as flydubai and Emirates Airline announcing increased operations on a regular basis. At the time of writing, Emirates is flying to more than 50 cities each month. Dubai also remains high in global internet search rankings for tourism destinations, adding to the industry’s optimism.

The virtual gathering also discussed the economic stimulus package to ensure business continuity and sustainability, as well as detailed procedures for welcoming tourists to Dubai. It was emphasised that tourists must present on arrival at Dubai airports a valid COVID-19 negative certificate based on a PCR test they have done four days prior to travel or undergo testing on arrival in Dubai.

Helal Almarri, commented: "Under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and based on the follow up by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, a robust strategy was developed to manage the pandemic with the key priority being to safeguard the health and wellbeing of citizens, residents and guests. Now, as we get nearer to reopening the city to tourists, we are encouraged by the success of the strong procedures deployed across sectors that have reinforced Dubai’s commitment to the health and safety of visitors when they start arriving from 7th July, a development that will be a turning point in the tourism sector’s road to recovery.''

"The effective management of COVID-19, our three-phase programme to revive the sector and the citywide reopening of tourism facilities including hotels and airports, as well as the resumption of flights by our leading carriers are testament to the significant efforts made to welcome tourists back to Dubai. However, the city could not have made such positive strides without the tireless efforts of our public health authorities and the continuous cooperation between government entities and our stakeholders that supported the resumption of activity in various sectors without compromising on health and safety protocols," Almarri added.

At the end of the forum, Almarri answered a wide range of questions related to anti-COVID-19 measures, the process that tourists must follow on arrival in Dubai, testing procedures and quarantine measures.