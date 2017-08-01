Rove Hotels gives 100 Dubai airport staff free rooms

Hospitality
News
Published: 6 July 2020 - 7:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
In celebration of Dubai welcoming back tourists from July 7, Rove City Centre will be offering 100 free one-night stays to airport staff across the emirate.

The offer is valid from July 5 until July 9, with the hotel located just 10 minutes from Dubai International Airport.

Airport company ID must be shown on arrival and booking must be made in advance. Once the free stays have been exhausted, airport staff can still avail from 50% off of the best available rate until July 9.
