Suppliers You Should Know: Sahara Tea

Sahara Tea is one of the many wellness-focused brands in the Pearl Tree stable. Its founder, Soraya Jouzy chatted about how the brand plans to rapidly grow across the region and what it has in store for 2020 and beyond.

In 2014 Sahara Tea entered into the current phase as we know Sahara & Co Ltd. Upgrading to wellness blending and all-natural ingredients maintain our presence as a leader in loose leaf teas. We continue to focusing on luxury taste for exclusive properties worldwide, often under our client’s brand to strengthen their customer experience.

How many people are employed by your company?

Currently, there are seven employees at Sahara Tea. We have full vertical production, from sourcing the various ingredients, hand blending and hand packaging each item. This facilitates small batch production and next-day ship options. Our skilled in-house staff also provide quick turn custom labels and the creation and collaboration of signature blends for exclusive Hotel properties and projects.

Our mandate remains to provide uncompromised wellness teas to discerning clients. Sahara Tea has expanded beyond the five wellness blended collections to retail wellness options, such as in-room and Spa Retail products such as hand-poured all-natural wellness candles, bath therapies and tea accessories.

What new products or services have you launched recently?

Recently, with the demand for wellness iced teas, without added sugars and without artificial flavouring, Sahara Tea has recently expanded the Refreshing Collection to include Strawberry Moringa, Pineapple Passion, Papaya Paradise and Orange Blossom. This completes our collection of iced teas, adding to the extremely popular The Mango Tango and Pink Paloma.

2020 is a particularly challenging year for all small businesses, particularly in the HOREC industry. Sahara Tea plans to see through these difficult times and emerge on the other side of this pandemic with a clear mandate and ready for 2021. Our suppliers and customers are all finding this challenging and together, with mutual support and encouragement we will all survive this most difficult time.

We are so excited about our partnerships in the GCC with the likes of Four Seasons, Jumeirah, Ritz Carlton and Waldorf Astoria within their spa offering and retailing and seeing a demand to expand to the Food and Beverage outlets with a complimentary offering with a Wellness Sahara Tea immune-boosting menu with a retail bar area for selling the teas and experience.



What do you offer above and beyond client expectations?

Sahara Tea has held a leadership position within a very specific niche: Luxury Wellness Loose Leaf Tea. We understand our strength and remain committed to striving to surpass all expectations in taste, ingredients, price and most importantly the benefits our bodies.

How can hotels contact you?

Soraya Jouzy

Founder & Business Development Director

Tel: +971 (0) 43 685 447

Email: soraya@pearltree.ae

Web: www.pearltree.ae