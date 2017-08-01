Award-winning Dutch restaurant Taiko coming to Sofitel Dubai Wafi

A popular Dutch restaurant based in a five-star hotel in Amsterdam is set to open in Dubai this autumn.

Taiko, from executive chef and founder Schilo van Coevorden, offers cuisine inspired by the Far East, with the upcoming Sofitel Dubai Wafi outlet its first venture outside the Netherlands.

Having worked in Dubai more than 20 years ago, van Coevorden is aiming to take advantage of local produce and regional spices to create unique variations on signature Taiko dishes such as wagyu biryani and watermelon sashimi.

Taiko’s signature cocktails will also be making the move, with the drinks inspired by a speakeasy in Tokyo’s nightclub district Roppongi. The cocktail menu will be accompanied by van Coevorden’s sushi, sashimi, dim sum, and Taiko Fried chicken.

He said: “I am thrilled to be opening Taiko in Dubai. During my time spent in Dubai previously, a Bedouin told me an old saying, ‘If you eat the head of the helwayoo (the best local fish), you will always return back to Dubai.’ After more than twenty years, I’m excited to be returning to a city that has played such an important part in my career.”

Taiko Dubai will look to recreate the décor and ambience of the flagship Amsterdam restaurant, with dark reflective materials and dim lighting also fitting in with the aesthetics of Sofitel Dubai Wafi and inspired by Egyptian opulence and French sophistication.

Fans of the original Dutch restaurant will also be able to enjoy its live drum performances and DJs at the weekends, as Taiko Dubai aims to establish the same club-like atmosphere.

Sofitel Dubai Wafi is aiming to put itself on the city's food map, having also recently revealed that Michelin star-winning Daniel Boulud is set to open a restaurant in the hotel this autumn as well.