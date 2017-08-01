Dubai's Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers reopens its doors

Hospitality
News
Published: 7 July 2020 - 6:45 a.m.
By: Josh Corder
Dubai’s JLT area’s first five-star hotel - Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers has started welcoming back guests after a brief hiatus.

Part of the wider Accor portfolio, the hotel has rolled out a range of hygiene measures to reassure guests and thwart off COVID-19. High-touch points are frequently cleaned, while rooms are now cleaned with hospital-grade products.

An ‘All Safe Officer’ has been deployed at the hotel to monitor all cleaning processes while also answering guests’ questions and concerns.

“Welcoming our guests to a safe, healthy and clean environment is a top-priority that our adherence to the All Safe protocols safeguards and guarantees,” said general manager Alexander Musch.

“All our rooms, outlets and facilities have been disinfected and sanitised. More so, our rooms are sealed off after every disinfection, preparing them for the arrival of new guests”.

In a bid to bump up occupancy rates and allure guests, the hotel has introduced a long-stay option priced at AED4,500, the package is aimed at residents transitioning to or from the emirate.

Additionally, there is a staycation package for AED300 a night for a stay in a suite, AED200 in food credit and access to all areas of the property.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Hospitality News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Empower continues its commitment to implement international standards
    Live @12pm – Our webinar with Deutsche Telekom and NetNumber exploring intergenerational signalling consolidation in the 5G era
      Avoid downtime in trying times
        Amazon launches Home Services in the UAE
          REVEALED: World’s first cargo A380

            More related galleries

            TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
              In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
                In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                  Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday
                    Robe helps The Voice Ukraine proceed despite Covid-19