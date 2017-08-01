Dubai's Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers reopens its doors

Dubai’s JLT area’s first five-star hotel - Mövenpick Hotel Jumeirah Lakes Towers has started welcoming back guests after a brief hiatus.

Part of the wider Accor portfolio, the hotel has rolled out a range of hygiene measures to reassure guests and thwart off COVID-19. High-touch points are frequently cleaned, while rooms are now cleaned with hospital-grade products.

An ‘All Safe Officer’ has been deployed at the hotel to monitor all cleaning processes while also answering guests’ questions and concerns.

“Welcoming our guests to a safe, healthy and clean environment is a top-priority that our adherence to the All Safe protocols safeguards and guarantees,” said general manager Alexander Musch.

“All our rooms, outlets and facilities have been disinfected and sanitised. More so, our rooms are sealed off after every disinfection, preparing them for the arrival of new guests”.

In a bid to bump up occupancy rates and allure guests, the hotel has introduced a long-stay option priced at AED4,500, the package is aimed at residents transitioning to or from the emirate.

Additionally, there is a staycation package for AED300 a night for a stay in a suite, AED200 in food credit and access to all areas of the property.