Wizz Air Abu Dhabi begins operations with flights Europe

Published: 7 July 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Josh Corder

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is now operational and flying out of Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The low-cost carrier completed its maiden flight between the UAE capital and Budapest on July 1, making the flight available twice a week.

Flights to Bucharest will also depart twice a week, with more European connections in the pipeline.

From September, twice-weekly flights will also be added flying to Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia.

Flights start from AED245 per passenger.

Wizz Air chief commercial officer George Michalopoulos said: "I am delighted to celebrate the first scheduled Wizz Air flight to Abu Dhabi. Wizz Air is committed to growing the airline’s network to the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"Our new sanitising protocols will give our customers the confidence that they can safely rely on Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares to visit Abu Dhabi on board one of the world’s greenest fleet. Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and route network will contribute to the further growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism sector."

At the end of June, the UAE designated Wizz Air Abu Dhabi as a national carrier, joining Etihad Airways.
