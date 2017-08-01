Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to take flight this month

Following the first flight of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi earlier this month, another low-cost carrier is readying to enter the UAE capital. Air Arabia Abu Dhabi will start operations on July 14.

Based in Abu Dhabi International Airport, the airline will start with flights from Abu Dhabi to Alexandria and Sohag in Egypt. As the airline matures, it will continue to add more regional destinations.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi was formed following an agreement by Etihad Airways and Air Arabia to establish an independent joint venture company that will operate as a low-cost passenger airline with Abu Dhabi International Airport as its hub. Etihad Aviation Group CEO Tony Douglas explained: “In these extraordinary times, it gives us great pride to launch Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier. This joint venture between Etihad and Air Arabia will offer greater convenience and direct access to the UAE’s thriving capital for new markets worldwide, beginning with two key Egyptian routes, and expanding in time.”

Air Arabia group CEO Adel Al Ali added: ”Egypt is a key travel market and the launch of the first flights reflects our focus on supporting commercial and trade ties between both nations while providing our customers with a new value-for-money option to travel between both countries.”

Flights between Alexandria and Abu Dhabi will operate three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Flights to and from Sohag will operate every Wednesday.