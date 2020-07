Money-saving measures the topic of next Caterer Bitesize webinar

With restaurants having to tighten their belts as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to be felt, the latest Caterer Middle East Conference Bitesize webinar will be tackling the issue of money saving measures.

Sister publication Caterer Middle East editor Simon Ritchie will host this session discussing how restaurants can cut costs in a post-Covid world without cutting corners on Sunday, July 12, at 10am.

Whether it’s apps that are promising to streamline the customer experience and cut down on staff costs, or ways in which F&B outlets can adapt to meet the changing demands of customers in the current climate, an expert panel of restaurateurs will give their thoughts on what works and what doesn’t.

Ritchie will be joined by Bhupender Nath, founder of Passion F&B, which operates the likes of Tresind Studio and Carnival by Tresind; Nicolas Budzynski, global operations director of LPM Restaurant & Bar, and Panchali Mahendra, managing director of Atelier House Hospitality, known for its multi-Michelin star-winning brand Marea and Indian street food concept Mohalla.

The panel will discuss ways in which restaurants can limit their expenditure while ensuring they continue to give a top class product as their customers have come to expect.

You can attend the session and send the panel your questions by registering here.

The previous Bitesize webinar discussed the recent Caterer Middle East restaurateur survey on how Covid-19 has changed the F&B industry and you can watch the full panel session on the Caterer YouTube here