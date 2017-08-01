R hotels appoints cluster GM to head up three Ajman properties

R Hotels has announced the appointment of Ravi Santiago as cluster general manager of Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche.

Santiago has his roots in finance, previously acting as general manager finance for Aitken Spence Hospitality, before moving to Wyndham Hotels in 2009 as cluster financial controller. Staying in Ajman, he moved to Radisson Blu as financial controller in 2017 before joining R Hotels as group financial controller. He has been with R Hotels, or one of its hotels for more than a decade.

He said: “It has been a great journey with R Hotels over the past 10 years and I am thankful to the top management for handing the baton over to me with confidence. R Hotels continually explores internal talents, which has been one of the keys for the consistent success of the group.”

Santiago added: “Whilst being excited with my new role, there are evident challenges that we have to address amid the current environment. This is a critical phase where we need to strategically align ourselves to face the new normal. My team’s objective is to retain our position as one of the top-performing hotel clusters in the Northern Emirates.”

R Hotels MD Sumair Tariq remarked: “On behalf of the group, I congratulate Ravi [Santiago] on his role as cluster general manager. He has been a key member of R Hotels and played a significant part in the group’s success over the years. Under his leadership, we are confident that our Ajman properties will continue to thrive and create more innovative campaigns in the future.”