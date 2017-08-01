Sheikh Hamdan hails Dubai International as tourism reopens

HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has said Dubai is ready to welcome tourists again after his recent tour of Dubai International Airport.

During his visit, the Crown Prince showed his appreciation for the efforts of task forces around the emirate which have been working continuously to resume tourism. While at the airport, he also reviewed all the procedures and protocols in place to ensure arriving tourists would be safe.

"I have reviewed the procedures and protocols in place to welcome tourists back to Dubai. What we have seen clearly demonstrates Dubai comprehensive preparedness to welcome the world once again and resume international tourism. We have implemented the highest international safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of travellers and tourists," he said.

"Today, we are sending a message of hope to the world and beginning a fresh drive to create new success stories inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan toured the airport terminals, while also meeting senior officials and teams, thanking them for their dedication to one of Dubai’s most important sectors.

After closing its borders for several months, Dubai authorities reopened the emirate for tourism on July 7. Following the announcement, airlines have been ramping up operations to the emirate, with hotel groups also deploying enhanced hygiene measures to draw in tentative guests.